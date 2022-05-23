The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

DIS traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $105.83. 13,570,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,997,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

