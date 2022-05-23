Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,000,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,706,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 122,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $979,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,056. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.30 and its 200 day moving average is $589.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

