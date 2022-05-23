Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $46.73. 1,699,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,804. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

