Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.26. 22,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,653. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

