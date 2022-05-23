Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

TIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,400 shares of company stock worth $74,558. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,330. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.