Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will post $381.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.65 million. Trex reported sales of $311.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Trex stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.