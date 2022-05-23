Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,357,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

