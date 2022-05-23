TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Hits $38.88 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and $279,801.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,370.18 or 1.00002565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.