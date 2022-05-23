U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) PT Lowered to $1.00

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

