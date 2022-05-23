UBS Group Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €19.20

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

