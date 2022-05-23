UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $40.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 10,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in UGI by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

