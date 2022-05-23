Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166,055 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $281,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.65. The stock had a trading volume of 787,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.67 and its 200 day moving average is $387.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.35 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

