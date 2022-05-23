Unconventional Investor LLC Invests $6.44 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,398,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,602,000 after acquiring an additional 325,308 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $44.85. 19,729,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,080,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.