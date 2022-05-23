Unconventional Investor LLC Invests $784,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,578. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.