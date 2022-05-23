Unconventional Investor LLC Purchases Shares of 3,011 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,079. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

