Unconventional Investor LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.18. 2,903,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,796. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

