Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

UAA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

