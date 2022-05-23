United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $188,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.34. 44,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

