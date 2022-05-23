Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $24.07

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $25.32. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

