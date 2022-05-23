Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $44.70

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $43.21. Upstart shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 53,877 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 103.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

