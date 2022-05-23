Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of UE opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

