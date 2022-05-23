Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

