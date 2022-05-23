ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report $19.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.01 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $95.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 million to $98.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.93 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $145.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at $440,327.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ViewRay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ViewRay by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 135,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,694. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $526.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

