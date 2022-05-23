Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.97. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($63,239.64).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

