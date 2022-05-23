Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,570. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 over the last 90 days. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.