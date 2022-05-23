Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $183.55 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.36.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

