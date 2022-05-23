Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 125 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.10. The stock has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

