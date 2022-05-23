Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.16.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.