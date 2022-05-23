Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

