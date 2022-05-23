Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.72. Approximately 11,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,943,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $127,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

