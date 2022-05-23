WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

