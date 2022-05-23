WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 202 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 26,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,962,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,566,000 after acquiring an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.38. 2,724,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average is $161.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

