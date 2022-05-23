WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,489,000 after acquiring an additional 182,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,470. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

