WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 106,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. 6,471,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.