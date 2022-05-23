Widercoin (WDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $1,004.96 and $4.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 219.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,083.60 or 0.40087668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00496724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008626 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

