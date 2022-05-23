Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

