Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $17,533,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,401. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.