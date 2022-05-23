Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $13.89 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,146,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.61. 87,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,314. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

