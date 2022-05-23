Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.00. 37,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

