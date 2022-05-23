Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.10. 26,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.