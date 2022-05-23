Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 108,601 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.