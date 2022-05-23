Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,410 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,825. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

