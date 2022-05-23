Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 39,450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,450 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.58 on Monday, reaching $364.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,636. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day moving average of $409.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

