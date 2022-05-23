Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

