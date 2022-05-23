Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Yum China posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

