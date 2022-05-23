Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.25 Million

Analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Artivion posted sales of $76.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $320.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $359.25 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AORT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 179,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,509. Artivion has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

