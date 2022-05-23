Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Delcath Systems reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

DCTH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 12,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,486. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

