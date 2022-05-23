Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $903.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $903.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.74 million and the lowest is $877.70 million. Flowserve reported sales of $898.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,559,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,511,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

