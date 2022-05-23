Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 432,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

