Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.68 million and the lowest is $58.80 million. Galapagos posted sales of $184.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $492.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.75 million to $579.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.92 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $622.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galapagos.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Galapagos from €52.00 ($54.17) to €70.00 ($72.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Galapagos by 24.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $82,006,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

